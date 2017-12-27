Head of Rosneft Legal Department Detained Over Bribe

Rosneft's legal department and former head of the Investigative Committee's Moscow Department senior official has been detained by the Russian federal law enforcement service over being bribed, according to a source.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained the head of Rosneft's legal department and former head of the Investigative Committee's Moscow Department senior official Alexey Kramarenko over being bribed by mafia boss nicknamed Young Shakro, a source in law enforcement told Sputnik.

"Kramarenko was detained over being bribed by Young Shakro. Investigators are planning to request a preventive measure at the court," the source said.

In March 2017 Kramarenko resigned from his post after becoming a witness in a case against high-ranking officials of the Investigative Committee's Moscow Department and got hired at Rosneft's legal department.