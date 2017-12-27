Head of Rosneft Legal Department Detained Over Bribe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained the head of Rosneft's legal department and former head of the Investigative Committee's Moscow Department senior official Alexey Kramarenko over being bribed by mafia boss nicknamed Young Shakro, a source in law enforcement told Sputnik.
In March 2017 Kramarenko resigned from his post after becoming a witness in a case against high-ranking officials of the Investigative Committee's Moscow Department and got hired at Rosneft's legal department.
