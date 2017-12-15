Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Sympathizers Who Planned Terror Attack in St Pete

A Daesh cell in Russia's second largest city was planning to carry out a terrorist attack on December 16 involving suicide bombers, the federal security service (FSB) said on Friday.

The FSB has foiled a terrorist plot by Daesh affiliates, who were planning several separate attacks in Saint Petersburg. According to their plan, the FSB said, a suicide bomber was supposed to blow himself up in a "religious facility," while other members of the cell would detonate self-made explosive devices and kill people.

Seven members of the terror cell have been detained. One of those detained has so far admitted his guilt, Russian media reported citing FSB.

Itwas also revealed by the authorities that terrorists were taking instructions from abroad via the Telegram messenger.

During the special operation, the operatives also destroyed a laboratory that the suspects reportedly used to manufacture explosive devices. The law enforcemnt have also seized weapons, ammunition and extermist books.

The news comes amid reports that the Moscow District Court of St. Petersburg has authorized the arrest of Tajik citizen Umar Makhmadiyev, who was suspected of attempted involvement in the activities of Daesh. The arrested man reportedly planned to join terrorist group or commit an act of terrorism in St. Petersburg.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW