Vladimir Putin to Hold Traditional Year-End Press Conference

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ahead of the event that it will be held in the comprehensive format it has become known for.
"There is a certain time limit of course, but along with this there is a certain amount of flexibility, so there is sufficient time for the press conference to be held in its traditional, rather exhaustive format," Peskov said when asked about the expected length of the event.
The average presidential press conference lasts over three hours and includes dozens of questions from reporters on topics ranging from the economy and foreign policy to Putin's personal life.
This year, the number of journalists accredited for the event broke last year's record, with 1,640 journalists expected to attend. Alongside journalists from Russia's regions are reporters from the US, Germany, Japan, France, China, Poland and other countries.
