Register
18:34 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    A soldier at the Russian Army Festival in Moscow.

    Nearly 90% of Russians Approve of Armed Forces' Activities - General Staff

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 46 0 0

    Almost 90 percent of Russians approve of the activities of the national armed forces, a recent poll revealed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Almost 90 percent of Russians approve of the activities of the national armed forces, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff said, citing a poll, recently carried out by an opinion center of the Russian army.

    "In August 2017, the Sociological center of the Russian Armed Forces in partnership with the Russian Public Opinion Research Center monitored the opinion of the country's population toward service in the army… Today, the rate [of approval of the Russian army] stands at 89 percent, while it was just 87 percent in July this year. On the whole, this figure has grown by 37 percent in the last five years," Col. Gen. Vasily Tonkoshkurov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

    Russian troops during exercises at the Kanchaveli advanced outpost. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia, S Ossetia to Sign Additional Agreement on Armed Forces Cooperation Soon
    Moreover, Tonkoshkurov added that young adults were the main proponents of the army's policy and activities.

    "The survey showed that the majority (60 percent) is positive in their views on the condition of the Russian army, while young people aged between 18 and 24 praise its combat capabilities more than anyone else (97 percent)," Tonkoshkurov said.

    Neanwhile, the General Staff deputy chief stressed that the popular attitude toward the military service had undergone substantial changes after a law, banning people who did not serve in the army under unlawful conditions from working in the public agencies, was adopted. Some draftees even come to enlistment offices ahead of the appointed date to have more options while choosing an arm or a service. Currently, it is mandatory for all male citizens of Russia to go through a 12-month draft in the armed forces, unless they have medical conditions or other legal excuses to evade the service. The conscription term was reduced from 18 months in 2008.

    Related:

    Some 35 Armed Groups Side With Syrian Government Forces in Idlib - Russian MoD
    Russian Armed Forces' Mine Action Center Experts Sent to Deir ez-Zor
    Russian Armed Forces Deploy Anti-Drone Defense System in Syria - General Staff
    Russian Armed Forces to Receive T-50 Fighter Jets in 2019, S-500 Systems in 2020
    Tags:
    approval, poll, Russian Armed Forces, Russian General Staff, Bashar Assad, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok