Russian Border Guard Killed in Shootout With Two People Trying to Enter Ukraine

A Russian border guard has been killed in a shootout that started when two unidentified armed persons tried to enter Ukraine from the Russian side of the border, Russia's Security Service said on Monday.

According to the FSB, two persons tried to enter Ukraine from the Russian territory in the area near the village Tetkino in the Kursk region bypassing the check point. When approached by law enfocement, the intruders refused to show their IDs and resisted with force.

The brawl was followed by a shootout that resulted in the death of a Russian border guard. One of those who attacked border guards was detained, another blew himself up.

