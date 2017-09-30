Register
02:53 GMT +330 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Former German Chancellor and SPD member Gerhard Schroeder joins the campaign trail in Rotenburg, Germany, August 30, 2017

    Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Elected to Rosneft Board of Directors

    © REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 8810

    The intention of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to join the Russian state oil giant Rosneft board attracted strong criticism in Germany. However, Schroeder's arrival is likely to contribute to the expansion of Rosneft's European footprint and to promote compromise between partners.

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder became new members of the board of directors of Russia's energy giant Rosneft on Friday.

    At a special meeting of Rosneft shareholders, the number of board directors has been increased to 11, with Novak and Schroeder joining nine others.

    Schroeder told reporters that he had also been elected the chairman of the board.

    In June, shareholders of the oil company elected the new board of directors, with the Russian energy minister not joining in. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said that Novak gave up his votes in favor of independent directors. According to Sechin, Rosneft suggested expanding the board from nine to 11 people.

    Former German Chancellor and SPD member Gerhard Schroeder joins the campaign trail in Rotenburg, Germany, August 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen
    Schulz, Merkel Slam Ex-Chancellor Schroeder's Nomination for Rosneft's Board
    The directors that retained their membership in the board are Ivan Glasenberg, the chief executive officer of Glencore commodities trader, President for the Research Projects of the Qatar Foundation Faisal Alsuwaidi, Assistant to the Russian president Andrey Belousov, Sechin, President of the BP Group Robert Dudley, member of management divisions of several profit organizations Guillermo Quintero, as well as independent directors: Managing Director of Norm Stream 2 AG Matthias Warnig, Professor of the Finance Department of the Russian State University Higher School of Economics Oleg Viyugin and former top manager of ExxonMobil Donald Humphreys.

    Among Rosneft's shareholders as of September 1, 2017 are JSC Rosneftegaz with a 50-percent stake, BP Russian Investments Limited with 19.75 percent and QHG Oil Ventures Pte. Ltd. with 19.5 percent.

    Related:

    Rosneft’s Kurdish-Turkish Pipeline, Saudi Crackdown, Venezuela’s Oil Trade
    Rosneft, Iraqi Kurdistan to Build Pipeline to Export Gas to Turkey, Europe
    Russia's Rosneft Plans to Deliver Record 40 Mln Tons of Oil to China in 2017
    Rosneft Pleased With Stake Purchase by Chinese Company - CEO
    Rosneft to Invest Billions in Russia’s Far East, Arctic Shelf Exploration
    Rosneft, Statoil Sign Shareholders Deal on Drilling for Oil in Russia’s Arctic
    Tags:
    Rosneft, Igor Sechin, Alexander Novak, Gerhard Schroeder, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    Making the World a Safer Place
    Guardian of the World
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok