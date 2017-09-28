Register
17:31 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russia

    NATO, Russia Deny Reports About Plans to Freeze NATO-Russia Council

    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 40 0 0

    Both NATO and Russia confirm the format of the NATO-Russia Council would not be "frozen," commenting on the recent reports about the possible elimination of the council's meetings.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO has no plans to freeze the format of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) and is discussing potential meeting dates with their Russian counterparts, the alliance's spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reported that NATO–Russia Council would be frozen until the end of this year at the initiative of Brussels.

    "NATO has no plans to ‘freeze’ the NATO-Russia Council. Indeed, as the NATO Secretary General has said in recent interviews, we’re now looking into the possibility of convening another meeting of the NATO-Russia Council. We are currently exploring possible dates with our Russian colleagues," Lungescu said.

    According to the statement, since April 2016, the NATO-Russia Council has met five times, addressing issues such as Ukraine, military transparency, risk reduction, and Afghanistan.

    "NATO Allies remain open to a periodic, focused and meaningful dialogue with Russia in NATO-Russia Council," Lungescu added.

    Izvestia reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the suspension of the NRC was allegedly initiated by Brussels over the Zapad-2017 joint Russian-Belarusian drills, held earlier in September.

    NATO-Russia Council May Resume Work Within Two Years – Russian MoD

    Several officials from European countries have expressed their concern over the exercise in the run-up to the drills, which took place on the territory of both Russia and Belarus on September 14-20, involving some 12,700 servicemen, up to 5,500 from Russia and about 7,200 from Belarus.

    The newspaper's sources also said that the Baltic states had repeatedly tried to suspend the NRC, with the backing of the United Kingdom.

    Earlier in September, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told RIA Novosti that the alliance was looking into the possibility of convening a new meeting of the NRC.

    Tags:
    NATO, NATO-Russia Council, Jens Stoltenberg, Alexander Grushko, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok