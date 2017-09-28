Krasnodar Territory to Establish Ties With Lipovan Old Believers in Romania

The Krasnodar Territory administration's press service reported that the local authorities would welcome back Romanian Lipovan Old Believers if the latter chose to return to their homeland.

KRASNODAR — The authorities in Krasnodar Territory will welcome back Romanian Lipovan Old Believers should they choose to return to their historical homeland, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said at a meeting with representatives of the Old Believers' communities, the local administration's press service reported.

"We are glad to launch a dialogue with the Old Believers' communities," Kondratyev was quoted as saying. "Due to various reasons, your ancestors had to leave their homeland, but today Russia is creating all the conditions to restore historical justice. We will be happy to welcome everyone who wants to return to the land of their forefathers."

Silviu Feodor, head of the Lipovan Old Believers' delegation, said the communities had maintained ties with Russia and the Krasnodar Territory. "This is our historical and spiritual homeland, and we are trying to promote Russian culture and the Russian language in Romania, we organize Russian poetry festivals and competition in the Russian language."

Feodor also said cooperation in education could be the first step on the way to a closer interaction between the Krasnodar Territory and the Old Believers' communities.

"In particular, the chief delegate asked the authorities from the Krasnodar Territory to assist with advanced training for Russian language teachers," the press service report said.