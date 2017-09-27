Register
27 September 2017
    Rosoboronexport display stand

    Demand for Russian Weapons Is Growing Abroad - State Arms Exporter

    © Sputnik/ Aram Nersesyan
    Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has been given the go-ahead to sell weapons to civilians. Moreover, the demand for arms and military equipment is rising among developing economies, and the company will focus on the sale of equipment used in the fight against terrorists.

    KLIMOVSK (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — Russia has broadened the sales prospects for state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, which may now export weapons and equipment to civilians as well as foreign militaries. The company hopes to enter new markets, Rosoboronexport's Deputy Director General Igor Sevastyanov said on Wednesday.

    "With the adoption of amendments to the [Russian] federal law on weapons in 2017, Rosoboronexport obtained the right to export civilian and service weapons… These changes will allow us to expand the order book and enter new markets," Sevastyanov said at a meeting of the company's press club.

    Rosoboronexport display stand
    © Sputnik/ Aram Nersesyan
    Rosoboronexport's Contracts Not Derailed by Sanctions - Director General
    Rosoboronexport has sold armaments and military equipment for use by land forces abroad worth approximately $25 billion since 2001; demand is growing in Asia, Africa and Latin America, Deputy Director General Igor Sevastyanov told reporters on Wednesday.

    "Since 2001, the total volume of its exports has amounted to about $25 billion, and today we are seeing an increase in demand in Southeast and Central Asia, Central and Western Africa and Latin America," Sevastyanov added.

    Additionally, Rosoboronexport (part of the state corporation Rostec) will expand its range of export products, offering goods aimed at combating terrorism, Yuri Kaptelkin, Head of the Office of Rosoboronexport's director general, said Wednesday.

    "For the purpose of developing a new aspect of the special exporter’s activity, a special thematic cluster of enterprises of the Rostec state corporation was formed, which [enterprises] are manufacturing products for counter-terrorism. Development is conducted in collaboration with experts on countering terrorism and offenses from all Russian security structures: the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, Federal Security Service, and National Guard," Kaptelkin told reporters.

    Ka-52 Alligator helicopters during tactical flight training. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Rosoboronexport Exports 1,300 Aircraft, Helicopters Worth $65 Bln Since 2000
    Products under development also include equipment for protecting critical infrastructure and borders, as well as for eliminating unmanned aerial vehicles and providing cybersecurity.

    "In 2017-2018, we will conduct a repositioning of the image of Rosoboronexport… we see promoting [ourselves] to the external market for security services as one of the drivers of the company," Kaptelkin stressed.

    On July 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Federal Law On Amendments to the Federal Law On Weapons, which clarified particular definitions and procedures for the import and export of weapons.

