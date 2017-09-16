Yak-130 Trainer Jet Crashes Near Airfield in Central Russia, Pilots Eject

A Yakovlev Yak-130 advanced trainer and combat jet has crashed near the Borisoglebsk airfield in south-central Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The crew of the plane avoided hitting nearby buildings before catapulting, according to the ministry.

​"Both pilots signaled right after landing and their lives and health are not in danger. A search and rescue group has been sent to the area for evacuation," the statement added.

A military flight safety commission is preparing to leave for the area to establish the cause of the crash.