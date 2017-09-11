Outcome of Russian Elections Shows Support for Putin's Personnel Policy - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sees the outcome of the municipal elections in Russia as positive. He emphasizes that the results show the public endorsement of the presidential personnel policy.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin believes that the results of Russian elections have demonstrated support for President Vladimir Putin's personnel policy and the superiority of the United Russia ruling party, President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Speaking of the elections, it is probably necessary to talk not only about Moscow, you know that they were not only in Moscow, but across Russia, one may state the superiority and support for candidates from United Russia… What can also be stated is a very impressive credit of trust that was provided by the people who voted there to personnel offered by the president. So we see support for the presidential personnel policy," Peskov said.

Municipal elections in Moscow: Vladimir Putin cast his vote at Polling Station No 2151 https://t.co/wphGyYxmYu pic.twitter.com/cvsZ8uK9Qj — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) 10 сентября 2017 г.

Elections in Russia on the so-called single voting day on September 10 demonstrated the Russian authorities' zero tolerance for violations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"A distinctive feature of the current elections was zero tolerance for any violations. You saw an absolutely lightning-like response of regional authorities to incoming information about certain violations. Just in the lightning-fast regime, dismissals were carried out, criminal cases were initiated, and so on, which, of course, can not but bring satisfaction," Peskov said."As for Moscow, the United Russia has the majority [of votes] again. Of course, there are winners from other parties, it's fine, they will take part in the life of the city, will show their effectiveness. This is pluralism, this is political competition," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin did not believe that the turnout in the Sunday elections in Russia was different from previous years, as its level corresponded to the European trend.

"As for the turnout, in general, it can hardly be said that it somehow differed from previous years. This is the level of turnout, which corresponds to the European wide trends," Kremlin spokesman said.

Elections of various levels were held in Russia on the single voting day on Sunday in 82 out of 85 regions, including of 16 heads of regions.

According to the preliminary outcome, the United Russia political party is leading in the elections in the Russian capital after scoring 76 percent of the vote or 1,150 mandates. The liberal Yabloko party is second with 11.7 percent followed by the independent candidates.

The preliminary results show that the turnout in the Moscow municipal elections reached 14.8 percent.