Over 1,500 People Gather to Pay Homage to Beslan School Terror Attack Victims

Over 1,500 people have payed homage to the victims of the 2004 school siege in Beslan in the southern Russian republic of North Ossetia, with the commemoration ceremony passing with no incidents, a representative of Russia's Interior Ministry in the republic told Sputnik Friday.

BESLAN (Russia) (Sputnik) — Friday marks 13 years since the Beslan school siege, in which Islamic extremists captured more than 1,100 people, most of them children. The terror attack led to more than 330 deaths.

"This year, no violations of public order occurred at the commemoration ceremony, as of noon, around 1,500 people took part in the commemoration and nearly 200 people visited the memorial cemetery," the official said.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Mordasov Beslan School Hostage Crisis Marks 13 Years Anniversary

The commemoration ceremony, attended by hundreds of people, started early in the morning in the school yard. After a bell rang at the exact time when the terrorists attacked the school, the people laid flowers in the school's gym, where the perpetrators held over a thousand people hostages during the siege, refusing to give them food and water.

In the evening, hundreds of candles were lit in the school premises in memory of the victims of the terror attack.