Over 500 People Cut Off by Mudslide in Russia's South (PHOTO, VIDEO)

More than 500 people, including over 130 foreigners are cut off by a mudslide in the mountains of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The tourists were cut off after the Baksan River increased in the region and the mudslides came from the slopes of the Adyl-Su mountain.

“As many as 27 tourist bases and 49 registered tour groups comprising over 500 people including 133 foreigners were cut off,” the source said t Sputnik.

В Кабардино-Балкарии сошел сель

Три жителя пропали,в том числе глава местной администрации

Пропавших ищут 30 спасателей pic.twitter.com/v2n2Yi2l8q — Женни Шаден (@ShadenFM) September 1, 2017

Сель, сошедший в горах Кабардино-Балкарии, отрезал от газоснабжения более 500 человек https://t.co/Vy3to4ibzk pic.twitter.com/5DLfAEWS3k — Москва 24 (@infomoscow24) September 1, 2017

​The source noted that citizens of 14 foreign countries were among those affected by the mudslide. The foreign tour groups include citizens of France, England, South Korea, India, Egypt, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, the source added.

Cреди отрезанных селем в горах Кабардино-Балкарии граждане 16 стран. https://t.co/ddwHHtyF6A — Sputnik Молдова (@sputnikmoldru) September 1, 2017

​Initially it was reported that nationals of the United States, Germany, China, Poland, Slovenia and Malaysia were among the foreigners trapped.

Some eight sections of Russia's federal route A-158 were damaged as a result of the mud flows. The mudslides have also resulted in five villages in the area with a total population of over 6,000 being completely cut off.