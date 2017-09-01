Female Candidates Named as Possible Candidates for Russian Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Several women may become candidates for Russian 2018 presidential election, local media reported Friday, citing sources in administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
One of the sources told the Vedomosti newspaper that overall 5-7 women candidates could run for presidency, with three of them from the Just Russia party.
Women ran for presidency in Russia two times. In 2000, current chairwoman of Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova gained 1.01 percent of votes. In 2004, Irina Khakamada, the Russian politician, gained 3.84 percent of votes.
Russian presidential election is scheduled to take place in March 2018. The Kremlin has not provided any comments yet whether Putin would run for another presidential term. The latest polls of the Public Opinion Foundation research agency showed that 65 percent of Russian citizens would vote for Putin.
