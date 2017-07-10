Vnesheconombank, Rostec Announce Launch of 'Conversion' NPO's Project

"INNOPROM became the starting point of the NPO’s ‘Conversion’ project for Rostec this year. A number of meeting with representatives of industrial sector are planned at the exhibition. The main goal of these meetings is to find promising projects. We're planning to expands this list [of projects] and are inviting companies to cooperate," Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

NPO 'Conversion' will help the projects' initiators to prepare applications for government support.

"The agency seeks to provide for the MIC companies quick access to Vnesheconombank's 'smart moneys'. VEB creates a handy IT-tool which will allow companies to post information about their products, and buyers to receive this information and use it quickly," chairman of Vnesheconombank Sergei Gorlov said.

NPO ‘Conversion’ is choosing pprojects in the following categories:

— "Smart city" within the framework of the "Digital economy of Russia" program;

— Medical devices and equipment;

— Environmental problems and solutions;

— Information and communication technology;

— Civil mechanical engineering.