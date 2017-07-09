Putin: Yekaterinburg Able to Successfully Host Expo-2025 Fair If Wins Bid

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) — Russia's fourth largest city of Yekaterinburg will be able to successfully organize the Expo-2025 international fair if it wins the competition to host the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived with a two-day visit to Yekaterinburg to take part in the opening of the international industrial fair INNOPROM.

"The experience of INNOPROM will certainly help to hold Expo at the most highest level, if such is entrusted to our country," Putin said during at the opening ceremony.

INNOPROM is an international industrial exhibition held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. In 2017, the Russian city is hosting the international event on July 10-13 with more than 95 delegations set to attend, according to the organizers.

In May, the Bureau International des Expositions said that Russia has submitted the bid to hold the World Expo-2025 in Yekaterinburg. The Russian city previously filed the bid to host Expo-2020, but lost to Dubai.