Russia to Spend $3.3 Bln on Information Technology in 2017 - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO (Sputnik) — Earlier, Putin said that Russia must increase its efforts to counter information attacks as the fight to influence public opinion intensifies in the world.

Putin also pointed out that those insisting on the reliability of information about the alleged Russian interference in the US election have been misled, there is no direct evidence of such intervention.

"In the current year, only federal and regional authorities will spend almost 200 billion rubles on information technology," Putin said at a Council for Strategic Development and Priority Projects meeting.

He called on the council to "offer concrete solutions to increase efficiency in the use of this money, these funds."

According to the new Russian information security doctine, one of the Russian strategic aims in ensuring information security is the prevention of armed conflicts which may lead to the use of information technologies. The doctrine also writes that special forces of several countries use information and psychological impact to destabilize situation in some world regions. It says that the number of coordinated cyberattacks on Russian facilities on the rise, reconnaissance of other countries in relation to Russia is increasing.