Russian Shipbuilder Reveals Model Submarine With Air-Independent Propulsion

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has built a mock-up of an air-independent propulsion system for non-nuclear submarines, USC Vice President of Military Shipbuilding Igor Ponomarev told Sputnik.

"At present, a mock-up of an air-independent propulsion is created as a test bed version. Our next task is to place it in the prototype of a submarine compartment in order to further carry out the necessary sea tests in accordance with the customer's requirements," Ponomarev said Wednesday.

He said the company plans to start financing the construction of a sea test bed this year that would allow it to analyze the propulsion system's basic technical parameters and solutions tested onshore.