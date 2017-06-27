Jury Fails to Agree on Verdict on Russian Politician Nemtsov Murder Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On February 27, 2015, Nemtsov, who had held several senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s and had been actively engaged in opposition in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow while walking with a friend.

Five people were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder. The alleged chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was detained in absentia.

"We did not reach consensus, so we decided to take a break until tomorrow," the jury foreman said.