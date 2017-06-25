Putin Congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid al-Fitr Holiday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Eid al-Fitr, celebrates the conclusion of the dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Trump Congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Fitr Holiday Marking End of Ramadan

"The Eid al-Fitr is one of the main religious holidays, which throughout many centuries celebrated by followers of Islam all over the world. Concluding the holy month of Ramadan, it carries a deep moral meaning, embodies the joy of renewal, the desire for self-improvement, the readiness to create good, to help those in need," Putin said in a congratulatory telegram, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Putin noted that the active participation of Muslim organizations in the social and cultural life of the country, in the implementation of important charitable, educational, patriotic initiatives deserved the most sincere respect.

Islam is the second largest religion in Russia after Christianity. Up to 20 million Muslims live in Russia, comprising some 15 percent of the country's population.