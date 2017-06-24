Main Program of XIX World Youth Festival in Russia's Sochi Approved - Organizers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The primary program for the festival, which is will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October, has been approved by WFDY, Kirienko said Friday.

"We expect that the meeting of the International Organizing Committee will provide us with recommendations and suggestions. We still have some time, but the main program has been approved by the WFDY, we are moving within the framework of preparing to implement this program," Kirienko said during the organizing committee meeting.

Kirienko added that organizers expected the upcoming festival to be a historic successor to the previously held WFYS festivals in Russia.

"But most importantly, as during previous festivals, there will be a unique opportunity to build a dialogue and true friendship between thousands of young people from different countries of the world," Kirienko noted.

The international youth festival has been taking place since 1947 and is organized by World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) and the International Union of Students. The last festival was held in Quito, Ecuador, in 2013. Russia has already hosted the event twice: in 1957 and in 1985.