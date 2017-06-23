Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Not Entitled to Be Elected - Commission

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is not currently entitled to run in elections due to his conviction, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a statement Friday.

"According to available information, on February 8, 2017, Navalny A. was sentenced under part 3 of Article 33, part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to five years of imprisonment with a fine of 500,000 rubles, the sentence was suspended with a probation period of 1 year 5 months (the sentence entered into force). Thus, at the moment A. Navalny does not have the right to be elected," the statement said.