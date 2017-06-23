Russian Jets Intercepted 14 Spy Planes Near National Border in Past Week

The paper estimated that US RC-135 planes and Global Hawk drones had been involved in ten reconnaissance missions, four were conducted by Norwegian P-3 Orions, and three by Swedish Air Force’s Gulfstream intelligence planes.
Planes of British and French air forces were each spotted twice by Russian air defense agencies. Portuguese and Japanese aircraft also made appearances close to Russia’s external frontiers.
A Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday that a NATO F-16 fighter tried to get close to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane flying over neutral Baltic waters to the country’s Kaliningrad exclave but was chased away by a Russian jet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)