Russia to Issue $1Bln Worth of 10-Year Eurobonds, $2Bln of 30-Years Bonds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Finance Ministry plans to issue 10-year eurobonds worth $1 billion, as well as 30-year eurobonds worth $2 billion, a banking source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, the yield target for the 10-year bonds is set at 4.25 percent, and for 30-year bonds at 5.25 percent.

The source said that the demand for bonds comes to some $6.6 billion, with the order book having closed at 04:00 p.m. [Moscow Time, 13:00 GMT].

Russia returned to the international bond market in May 2016. In 2017, the ministry plans to issue eurobonds worth $3 billion, and exchange the old issues for the new ones for another $4 billion.