Rosatom Starts Nuclear Fuel Production for Western-Designed Nuclear Plants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Production of the new fuel type for pressurized water reactors (PWRs) is so far oriented toward the US and Swedish nuclear fuel markets, with which Rosatom had signed agreements, Grigoriev said.

"Production has already begun," Aleksey Grigoriev said Monday of the TVS-KVADRAT ("FA-SQUARE") fuel type.

"There are prospects for expanding production. Everything will depend on the needs of the market," he added.

Moreover, the TVEL Fuel Company is in talks with other countries on the use of Russian-made nuclear fuel for western-designed nuclear power plant reactors at their plants.

"Negotiations are ongoing with a number of countries," Grigoriev said.

