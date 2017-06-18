Putin Says ‘Direct Line’ Useful as Points Out Issues Requiring Special Attention

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The annual "Direct Line" Q&A session helps realizing the issues that require special attention of the country’s government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

“Sometimes we see things that require special attention, including from the government and on the presidential level, that is why such events as the ‘Direct Line’ are being conducted, in order to feel this nerve. I think that it is a valuable work,” Putin told the NTV broadcaster in an interview.

The 2017 "Direct Line" lasted for four hours. During the event, Putin answered 73 questions out of some 1.9 million that had been sent from different parts of Russia, as well as from other countries, including Ukraine and the United States.