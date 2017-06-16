Russia, China to Sign Contract on Heavy-Lift Copter Dev't Soon - Rostec

"The development of a heavy-lift helicopter with a take-off weight of 38 tonnes is a respective joint project of Russia and China. The general contract on its development will be signed until the end of this year," Kladov said on the sidelines of China-Russia EXPO in the Chinese city of Harbin.
Speaking to reporters, the official added that Russian helicopters were very competitive on the Chinese market and had a good reputation.
"The Chinese helicopter market is very big. It is a competitive market, but we have several advantages. Firstly, Russian equipment is operating in China for a long time without a fail. It has gained a good reputation, we have good competitive prices and the important thing is that the Chinese consumer got used to our equipment long ago and values it for its reliability and simplicity in operation," Kladov pointed out.
The 4th China-Russia EXPO opened in Harbin on Thursday and will last until Monday.
