10:05 GMT +316 June 2017
    Rostec pavilion

    Russia, China to Sign Contract on Heavy-Lift Copter Dev't Soon - Rostec

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    0 17540

    Russian Rostec expects to sign a general contract on the development of a heavy-lift helicopter with the Chinese counterparts.

    A mock-up of a Chinese-designed high-bypass turbofan engine for ChinaÕs civil jetliner programme is displayed inside the pavilion of a new state-owned engine-making giant, Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), at Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, on November 3, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Tim Hepher
    Russia Offers China to Build Engine for Long-Range Planes
    HARBIN (Sputnik) — Russia's state corporation Rostec expects to sign a general contract on the development of a heavy-lift helicopter with the Chinese side until the end of this year, Victor Kladov, Rostec's Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department, told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The development of a heavy-lift helicopter with a take-off weight of 38 tonnes is a respective joint project of Russia and China. The general contract on its development will be signed until the end of this year," Kladov said on the sidelines of China-Russia EXPO in the Chinese city of Harbin.

    Speaking to reporters, the official added that Russian helicopters were very competitive on the Chinese market and had a good reputation.

    "The Chinese helicopter market is very big. It is a competitive market, but we have several advantages. Firstly, Russian equipment is operating in China for a long time without a fail. It has gained a good reputation, we have good competitive prices and the important thing is that the Chinese consumer got used to our equipment long ago and values it for its reliability and simplicity in operation," Kladov pointed out.

    T-90 c armour
    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Korobeinikov
    Russia's Rostec in Talks With Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on T-90 Tank Deliveries - CEO
    The framework agreement on the development of the heavy helicopter between Rostec's Russian Helicopters company and Chinese AVIC company was signed in May 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on occasion of the 70th anniversary of victory in the World War II. It is expected that the Chinese side will buy over 200 vehicles until 2040.

    The 4th China-Russia EXPO opened in Harbin on Thursday and will last until Monday.

    Tags:
    expo, helicopter, Rostec, China, Russia
