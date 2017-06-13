Russia Kept Leadership in Global Oil, Gas Exports in 2016 - BP

The export of Russian oil grew by 2.1 percent, to 8.6 million barrels per day last year, the report indicated. The exportation of natural gas by Russia increased by 6.1 percent, to 204.8 billion cubic meters, according to the BP figures.
Apart from this, in 2016, Russia exported 77 percent of the globes' produced oil, 33 percent of produced natural gas, and 55 percent of produced coal, according to the document.
Similarly, Russia's natural gas production amounted to 16.2 percent in 2016, with 0.5 percent of growth over the previous year. However, natural gas production saw an incremental 0.1-percent decrease over the last decade, the document showed.
In 2016, the global level of coal production in Russia grew by 3.1 percent to 5.2 percent, while its growth over the last 10 years comprised 3.2 percent, according to the report.
As far as hydroelectricity is concerned, the level of production in Russia rose by 9.5 percent in 2016, against an average decrease of 0.3 percent over the last decade.
All comments
Show new comments (0)