Unauthorized Rally in Russia's Vladivostok Results in Detentions, Clashes

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) — An unauthorized rally organized by supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny in the country's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Monday turned violent and resulted in detentions of several participants, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Local authorities told Sputnik that Navalny's supporters had filed six applications to hold rallies in the port city, however all the requested venues had already been used for other events celebrating Russia Day and the applicants rejected alternative venues proposed by local authorities.

The participants of the rally moved to the square near the railway station, where Russian cossacks had been holding their event, and later moved to the monument of prominent Russian vice-admiral Stepan Makarov. Near the monument police officers asked the rally to disperse and then detained several activists after their demands were rejected.

Protesters then made an attempt to return to the square and a scuffle between the protesters and cossacks broke out.

A set of rallies of Navalny's supporters has either already been held across Russia or will be held across the country's cities. The Moscow rally was authorized by city authorities on the Academician Sakharov Avenue, however on Sunday Navalny said that the rally would not take place on the avenue and announced that it would be held on the Tverskaya Street. Moscow authorities have already classified Navalny's call as a provocation.