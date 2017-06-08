Register
    Xi Visit to Moscow to Be This Year's Main Event in Bilateral Relations - Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow the main event for the relations of the two countries in 2017.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — Putin noted that recently Moscow was visited by the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, who together with his colleagues from Russia was preparing for the upcoming visit of the Chinese president to Moscow. Putin expressed confidence that this visit would become "an important and great event in bilateral relations."

    "We are now preparing the main event in bilateral relations [of Russia and China], your visit to Russia," Putin said at a meeting with the Chinese leader.

    The Russian president added that he would like to use today's meeting to discuss the bilateral agenda, as well as international issues.

    The Chinese president wished that Russia achieve new successes. He also congratulated Putin and the Russians on the upcoming holiday, Russia Day.

    "I sincerely wish that under your strong-willed leadership Russia achieve new successes on the path of state development and revival," Xi stressed.

    The Chinese leader stated that he was holding many meetings with Putin this year at various venues.

    "This shows that Chinese-Russian relations are at a high level and have a strategic character and sustainability," Xi stressed.

    Xi is expected to visit Russia on July 4.

    Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, China, Russia
