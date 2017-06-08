Russia Plans to Float Out Lada-Class Kronstadt Diesel Sub in 2018 - Navy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is expecting to float out Project 677 (Lada —class) Kronstadt diesel-electric submarine in 2018, Russian navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said Thursday.

"General Director of JSC Admiralty Shipyards, Alexander Buzakov, informed Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk [deputy navy commanded in charge of procurement] about the construction of serial Project 677 non-nuclear submarines — the Kronstadt and the Velikie Luki," Dygalo told reporters.

"It is expected that the Kronstadt diesel-electric submarine will be floated out in 2018," Dygalo said.