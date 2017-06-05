Terrorist Crimes in Russia Down Tenfold in Five Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Terrorist crimes have declined nearly tenfold in Russia over the past five years, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Monday, highlighting a difference in trends with Europe.

"The total number of crimes of a terrorist nature in the last five years has decreased almost tenfold," Patrushev said at a meeting to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the council's establishment.

He said "these results are especially important against the backdrop of the increased incidence of terrorism abroad, including in European countries."