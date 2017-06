© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Russian Regional Investment Climate Index to be Presented at SPIEF on Friday

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russian pupils will be taught the first classes on the basics of cybersecurity as early as this year, Russian Education Minister Olga Vasilyeva told Sputnik on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum in Russia’s St. Petersburg (SPIEF)

"[The cybersecurity classes will appear] starting from this year," the minister said.

According to Vasilyeva, the ministry would also develop corresponding training programs for teachers.

