Russian Soyuz Capsule Lands in Kazakhstan, Brings Back Two ISS Crew Members

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The capsule carried Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who spent a total of 197 days in space.

Russia's Fyodor Yurchikhin and US astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson from Expedition 52 remain at the ISS. They are due to come back in September.

Во время входа в плотные слои атмосферы экипаж #СоюзМС03 наблюдает в иллюминатор такую картину. pic.twitter.com/XZ6097BuZT — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) 2 июня 2017 г.

​According to Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the launch of the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft with Expedition 52/53 crew members — Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky, NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli — is scheduled for July 28 from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.