Russian Far East Capable of Supplying Renewable Energy to Foreign Countries

Russia to Construct Solar-Diesel Power Plants in Far East

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Russian Far East region has the vast means and resources to supply neighboring countries with renewable energy, Aleksander Osipov, the first deputy minister for the development of the Russian Far East, said Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Russian Far East is characterized by very large reserves of hydrocarbons, coal, undeveloped water resources, solar and wind energy. The number of sunny days reaches 350 a year. These are enormous opportunities, which enable us to provide economies situated nearby with renewable energy," Osipov said at the round table on energy.

