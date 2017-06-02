Russian Far East Capable of Supplying Renewable Energy to Foreign Countries

"The Russian Far East is characterized by very large reserves of hydrocarbons, coal, undeveloped water resources, solar and wind energy. The number of sunny days reaches 350 a year. These are enormous opportunities, which enable us to provide economies situated nearby with renewable energy," Osipov said at the round table on energy.
SPIEF, which kicked off its three-day run on Thursday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)