Register
14:12 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian Rostec stand

    Russian Export Center, Rostec Sign Agreement to Develop High-Technology Export

    © AFP 2017/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 8210

    Rostec State Corporation and Russian Export Center JSC (REC) signed a cooperation agreement to implement the state policy on the development and support of high-technology export. Sergey Chemezov signed the agreement on behalf of Rostec, and Pyotr Fradkov, CEO of the REC, signed it on behalf of the Russian Export Center.

    The parties agreed to carry out joint and concerted measures to develop export of the high-technology products manufactured by Rostec companies.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Rostec and the REC are to arrange information exchange: Rostec will be responsible for informing its holding companies and direct management organizations about the REC's activities and opportunities and for notifying the REC about carrying out the measures that involve high-technology export and international business development, whereas the REC will provide information on the foreign markets' opportunities and prospects, and contribute to the search for foreign partners while also lending further support to Rostec's foreign economic activities. Specifically, the REC will assist in drafting export contracts, going through certain export procedures, customizing export products internationally, and advise on contract closure procedures.

    The REC will also support Rostec's organizations financially in the field of insurance and provision of state guarantees, and facilitate lending to foreign financial institutions and foreign consumers of Russian products.

    "One of Rostec State Corporation's strategic objectives is to establish itself as a leader on global technology markets through manufacturing products with high added value," said CEO of Rostec Sergey Chemezov. "Cooperation with the REC will offer new opportunities for Russian technology export. Manufacture of competitive high-tech civilian products will allow ensuring returns to scale which are of crucial importance to the development of the Corporation. In the long run, it will allow both to ensure economic sustainability of some industries and to use civilian know-how in the field of the MIC. Rostec deals with the issues of conversion and technological breakthrough at the level of the new Development Strategy through 2025 with the planning horizon up to 2035.

    "Russia possesses a sufficient amount of products, technologies and projects which may be in demand overseas. The mission of the Russian Export Center is to change Russian economic model, diversify the economy, and to increase the share of high-tech civilian products," said CEO of the Russian Export Center Pyotr Fradkov. "Cooperation with Rostec will facilitate Russia's expansion to "smart" markets where over a half of added value of a product is formed due to intellectual investment into technology."

    Rostec Corporation is a Russian corporation that was established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. The Corporation comprises over 700 organizations that are currently part of eleven holding companies operating in the military-industrial complex and three holding companies working in the civilian industry, as well as over 80 directly managed organizations.

    Rostec Presents First Computers Based on Elbrus-8S Microprocessor at CIPR
    © Photo: Rostec
    Rostec Presents First Computers Based on Elbrus-8S Microprocessor at CIPR
    Rostec's portfolio includes well-known brands such as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Helicopters, VSMPO AVISMA, Uralvagonzavod, etc. Rostec companies are located in 60 constituent entities of the Russian Federation and supply products to more than 70 countries. In 2016, the consolidated revenue of Rostec reached 1 trillion 266 billion rubles, while the consolidated net income and EBITDA amounted to 88 and 268 billion rubles respectively. In 2016, the average salary in the Corporation was 44,000 rubles. According to Rostec's strategy, the main objective of the Corporation is to ensure that Russia has a technological advantage in highly competitive global markets. Rostec's key objectives include the introduction of a new techno-economic paradigm and the digitalization of the Russian economy.

    Russian Export Center (REC) JSC is a state export support institution, established with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. The REC is a “single window” for working with exporters in the field of financial and non-financial support measures, including cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies. The Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR JSC) and Roseximbank JSC were integrated with the Russian Export Center Group to completely implement the “single window” concept. The REC provides a wide range of services for non-oil companies at all stages of export cycle, cooperates with relevant executive agencies, prepares suggestions for improving Russian business climate in terms of export and foreign trade activities, interacts with business and expert community on a regular basis, participates in removing barriers and “system” limitations.

    Related:

    Rostec Presents First Computers Based on Elbrus-8S Microprocessor at CIPR
    Rostec's 2016 Consolidated Net Profit Down by 11% to $1.5 Bln
    Tags:
    Russian Export Center JSC (REC), United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (Rostec), KamAZ, Uralvagonzavod, Sergei Chemezov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok