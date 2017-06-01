Register
20:03 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russia

    Russia's Human Capital 'Outstanding' - Deloitte CIS Consulting Firm

    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 5110

    According to the consulting firm Deloitte CIS, Russia has an incredible human capital.

    Qatar's capital, Doha
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Doha Ready to Hold Talks With Moscow at SPIEF - Ambassador
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has an incredible human capital, which may be seen within consulting firm Deloitte CIS, Ian Colebourne, the company's managing partner, told Sputnik on Thursday on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

    "The human capital in the country is absolutely outstanding. We see that within our own business," Colebourne said.

    He praised Deloitte regional team for its world-class capabilities, particularly in the sphere of science, engineering, math and technology.

    Deloitte is a multinational company specializing in audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and providing a range of other services, with headquarters in New York and London and offices across the globe.

    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a major business event for consulting firm Deloitte CIS and a chance to connect with clients from Russia and other countries, the company's Managing Partner Ian Colebourne told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "The forum is for us the main business event. It is a great opportunity for us to connect with international client or Russian clients, clients in the public sector," Colebourne said.

    John F. Tefft, the United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation, at a reception on the occasion of the US Independence Day at the US Ambassador's residence in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    US Ambassador to Russia Tefft to Attend SPIEF Without Addressing Forum
    Colebourne added that the company was hoping to get an understanding of the economic strategy for the country at the forum.

    He said that Russian economy had overcome a period of volatility and was now stable, stressing that there was opportunity for growth. According to Colebourne, investment in agriculture and food-processing had been most notably on the rise and would continue to be "a theme," but other sectors, including light manufacturing, were also promising.

    SPIEF is held in Russia's second largest city between Thursday and Saturday. The event brought together politicians, business people and experts in various fields from different countries. Sputnik News Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

    Tags:
    human capital, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Deloitte, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok