Russia's Human Capital 'Outstanding' - Deloitte CIS Consulting Firm

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has an incredible human capital, which may be seen within consulting firm Deloitte CIS, Ian Colebourne, the company's managing partner, told Sputnik on Thursday on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

"The human capital in the country is absolutely outstanding. We see that within our own business," Colebourne said.

He praised Deloitte regional team for its world-class capabilities, particularly in the sphere of science, engineering, math and technology.

Deloitte is a multinational company specializing in audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and providing a range of other services, with headquarters in New York and London and offices across the globe.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a major business event for consulting firm Deloitte CIS and a chance to connect with clients from Russia and other countries, the company's Managing Partner Ian Colebourne told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The forum is for us the main business event. It is a great opportunity for us to connect with international client or Russian clients, clients in the public sector," Colebourne said.

Colebourne added that the company was hoping to get an understanding of the economic strategy for the country at the forum.

He said that Russian economy had overcome a period of volatility and was now stable, stressing that there was opportunity for growth. According to Colebourne, investment in agriculture and food-processing had been most notably on the rise and would continue to be "a theme," but other sectors, including light manufacturing, were also promising.

SPIEF is held in Russia's second largest city between Thursday and Saturday. The event brought together politicians, business people and experts in various fields from different countries. Sputnik News Agency is an official media partner of the forum.