Made In Russia Brand Deal to Be Promoted at SPIEF - PR Chief

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russian Export Center will sign an agreement with the RT broadcaster on the promotion of "Made in Russia" brand, which requires strong media support, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) , Vera Podguzova, director of external communications at the center, told Sputnik Wednesday.

"We will sign an agreement with the RT broadcaster [about the promotion], it is our main media partner within the framework of this program. The outlet is broadcasting across the world, their contacts with foreign media are also very important to us," Podguzova said.

According to the communications chief, media support and well-developed marketing strategy were crucial to reaching the goals.

Made in Russia is a communication project aiming to promote Russian products domestically and internationally.

The 2017 SPIEF forum will kick off on Thursday and, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, is expected to be attended by over 8,000 Russian and foreign participants, including leaders of India, Moldova, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, vice presidents and ministers from different countries.

