Russian Export Center to Issue First Certificates for 'Made in Russia' Brand

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Made in Russia brand is being developed to promote Russian companies in foreign countries.

"As of today, we have some 20 applications in free form, those exporters have shown interest and want to join the program… We are planning to issue the first certificates by mid-June," she said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that the official application process will start after the SPIEF.

According to Podguzova, the companies that expressed interest in the project operate in various fields and include the AvtoVaz car manufacturer, clothes and food producers and others.

The 2017 SPIEF forum will kick off on Thursday, with at least 39 ministers from 26 states having confirmed their participation. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.