At Least 16 Killed by Moscow Monday Storm

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 16 people have been killed in Moscow and Moscow Region as a result of a heavy storm that hit the Russian capital on Monday, the Russian Investigative Committee said Tuesday.

"At the moment it is established that a total of 14 people have died as a result of hurricane winds in Moscow and Moscow Region on May 29: 11 in Moscow and three in Moscow Region," committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

Petrenko said the exact number of victims and the total damages are being specified.

Later, the Moscow Region governor said that the death toll had climbed to five.

"Five people were killed, including one child, 34 were hospitalized," Andrei Vorobyov said at a regional government session.