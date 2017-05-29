Kremlin Disagrees with Macron's Remarks on RT, Sputnik - Peskov

–

VERSAILLES (Sputnik)The Kremlin does not agree with the remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron concerning Russian media outlets Sputnik and RT, Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Macron earlier said that RT and Sputnik had been denied access to his election headquarters because they allegedly "spread false information, slander."

"We do not agree with this assessment," Peskov said.

