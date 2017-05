–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Monday he expects the ministry to receive the certificate of airworthiness for the MC-21 passenger planes in 2019.

"We expect that in 2019 we will complete all tests, obtain a certificate of airworthiness and start the first commercial deliveries," Manturov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster in an interview.

The MC-21-300, a twin-engine medium-haul airliner with a capacity of up to 211 passengers, carried out its maiden flight on Sunday.

