© REUTERS/ Christinne Muschi/File Photo WADA Informant, Runner Andrey Dmitriev Leaves Russia to Feel Safe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Famous Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva will have to leave her post as the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) chief as her resignation is a key requirement of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) needed for resuming RUASADA’s activities, according to media reports.

The information has been confirmed by WADA Deputy Director General Rob Koehler, the Insidethegames media outlet reported.

"Moving forward, the chair has to be an independent person and Yelena Isinbayeva wasn't as she was elected by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). So she does not qualify … The Compliance Review Committee and the Athlete Committee felt that what she had done in the past did not reflect a culture change and they felt she needed to be removed from her position," Koehler said.

He said that RUSADA was still non-compliant with the WADA requirements but would be given an opportunity to do testing under the supervision of international experts and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

Isinbayeva was elected chairman of the newly-formed RUSADA supervisory board on March 9.

In November 2015, the WADA Independent Commission issued a report accusing Russia of numerous breaches of global anti-doping regulations and recommended the country be banned from international athletics competitions.

WADA also suspended Russia-based anti-doping lab operations run by the RUSADA. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of running a state-run doping program. Moscow is making efforts aimed at reforming its sports and ensuring Russian athletes' access to main world competitions.