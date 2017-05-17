Russia Ready to Boost Counterterror Cooperation With Partners - Putin

© AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Russian Church Urges US to Join Forces With Russia in Fighting Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is ready to boost cooperation with its partners in countering terrorism, the Islamic world can fully count on Russian support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to the participants of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group.

"I would like to stress that the Islamic world can fully count on Russia’s support and cooperation. We are ready to boost cooperation with our partners in countering the forces of terror, as well as searching for ways to resolve regional crises peacefully," Putin said in the telegram, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Russia will continue its tough fight against terrorism.

For instanse, last terrorist atc occurs in Russia on April 3, when a bomb exploded in the center of St. Petersburg on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. One more explosive device was found at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station and neutralized by the specialists.