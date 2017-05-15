Putin Approves Russian Economic Security Strategy Until 2030

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A relevant decree was published on the government's legal information portal on Monday.
"Approve… the strategy of the Russian Federation's economic security for the period until 2030. The Russian government is instructed to develop in 3 months the measures of organizational, regulatory, legal and methodological nature required to implement the Russian Federation's economic security strategy until 2030 and ensure their implementation," the document said.
