Share of Modern Military Hardware at Russian Land Force Reaches 42% - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The share of modern weapons and military hardware at the Russian Land Force has reached 42 percent, and the process of supplying the Russian Armed Forces with modern equipment is going in accordance with the "prescribed pace," Popov said.

"The combat capabilities of the Land Force units are being increased due to receipt of new types of weapons, military hardware, and the share of modern weapons and military hardware has reached 42 percent," Popov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview.

According to Popov, the share of modern weapon systems and military hardware amounted to 58.3 percent at the Russian Armed Forces in late 2016.

Popov added that a total of 36 military units of unmanned aviation, equipped with about 2,000 modern unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been created at the Russian Armed Forces.