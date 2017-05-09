Register
15:42 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Victory Day parade in Crimea's Sevastopol

    Victory Day Parade in Sevastopol Gathers Thousands of Participants, Spectators

    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (42)
    0 9740

    The Victory Day parade in Crimea's Sevastopol gathers thousands of participants and spectators this year.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Immortal Regiment march during Victory Day celebrations, marking 72nd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in central Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russian President Putin Participates in 'Immortal Regiment' March in Moscow (LIVE VIDEO)
    SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) — The Victory Day is traditionally celebrated with a parade in Crimea's Sevastopol, with this event and the "Immortal regiment" march gathering thousands of participants and spectators this year.

    Military parade

    The celebration began with naval flags being hoisted up on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet. Thousands of people came to the city's central Lenin Street in advance to find the best spots to see the parade.

    Black Sea Fleet Commander Adm. Aleksander Vitko overseeing the parade congratulated people on the victory and reminded them of its price, the lives that were given to achieve it.

    The troops went past a special stand where veterans and participants of the war were seated as well as the regional officials.

    The members of the National guard of Russia and Yunarmia youth movement as well as students of the Nakhimov Naval School took part in the parade for the first time. The participants of a convention for young seamen joined the parade dressed in sailors' uniforms. Servicewomen from the reconnaissance unit of the Black Sea Fleet were met with applause.

    Armaments

    According to the Ukrainian deputy interior minister, some 50,000 people took part in celebrations on occasion of the Victory Day in Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Some 50,000 People Partake in Victory Day Celebrations in Ukraine - Official
    The military equipment followed the troops. The Lynx, Tiger and Typhoon armored vehicles, took part in the parade, the latter for the first time.

    These vehicles were followed by various artillery and anti-aircraft defense equipment, from the 9K38 Igla portable air missile to the Pantsir-S and S-300 anti-aircraft missile. The spectators were most interested in the Bastion-P mobile coastal defense missile system with its Monolit and Mineal radars.

    Over 1,300 troops and over 40 units of military equipment and technology were involved in the parade.

    'Immortal regiment' gathers 30,000

    The most advanced military vehicles were followed by the vintage technology of the World War II and post-war period.

    Veterans, representatives of veteran organizations, members of military reserve forces then marched along the street, cheered on by the spectators.

    The people carrying photographs of their relatives fallen in the war then joined the march of the "Immortal Regiment," which gathered about 30,000 people, according to the organizers.

    The celebrations will conclude with firework over the Bay of Sevastopol.

    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (42)

    Related:

    Crimean Simferopol Hosts Victory Day Military Parade for the First Time
    Ukrainian Police Detain 45 Over Victory Day Public Order Disturbances
    Ukrainian Police Detain Nine People After Altercations in Odessa on Victory Day
    Tags:
    WWII victory parade, Crimea, Sevastopol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok