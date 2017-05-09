Crimean Simferopol First Time Hosts Victory Day Military Parade

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The parade, involving some 1,000 troops and 38 units of military equipment, began at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) with the performance of the Russian anthem and a minute of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the Second World War.

Armored vehicles, various artillery, anti-aircraft defense equipment, the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems as well as the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher took part in the parade.

Republic of Crimea Head Sergey Aksenov and Speaker of Crimea's State Council Vladimir Konstantinov oversaw the procession, with thousands of local residents attending as spectators and veterans as special guests.

The parade lasted for about an hour.

"The military parade was held [here] for the first time today. This is a landmark event for us because there has never been anything like that in Simferopol, as far as I can remember," Aksenov told reporters.

The head of the republic noted that the region was taking special care about the veterans, who are participants of a special financial aid program.

The "Immortal regiment" commemorative march began after the military parade, with the Crimeans carrying the pictures of their relatives toward the Eternal Flame memorial and flowers to the Unknown Soldier tomb.

The Victory Day's celebrations will conclude with fireworks.