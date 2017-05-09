'Immortal Regiment' March in Moscow During Victory Day Celebrations (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 199) Ruptly. © Ruptly. 'Immortal Regiment' March in Moscow During Victory Day Celebrations

© Sputnik/ Alexander Polegenco Crimean Simferopol Hosts Victory Day Military Parade for the First Time

Wartime songs and other Soviet-era tunes can be heard on the streets of Moscow where the participants are marching today.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries. Within the framework of the movement, people march with images of their ancestors, who had participated in World War II. For the first time, the rally took place in 2012, in Russia's Tomsk and then has spread to other cities and countries across the world.

In 2016, over 700,000 people took part in the "Immortal Regiment" march in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the march when it started on Red Square.

Владимир Путин вновь прошел по Красной площади в составе Бессмертного полка: с портретом отца, воевавшего на Невском пятачке pic.twitter.com/dN8yqSD0WJ — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 9, 2017

It is reported that Putin was carrying a portrait of his father who fought in the Nevsky Pyatachok (Neva Bridgehead) campaign, a critical part of the Siege of Leningrad.