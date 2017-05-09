Register
12:40 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

    Soviet Union Victory Over Fascism to Forever Remain in History - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (32)
    218160

    The USSR victory over the Nazi Germany will always be part of the humankind history and it obviously should not be forgotten, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a Victory Day parade in Moscow.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    No Force Will Ever Enslave Russian People - Putin at Victory Day Parade
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The victory of the Soviet Union over the Nazi Germany will always be part of the history of the humankind and the price at which it was won should not be forgotten, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a Victory Day parade in Moscow.

    "The triumph over this terrible totalitarian power will forever remain in the history of the humankind as the largest triumph of life and reason over death and barbarity. We have to remember that the victory was gained at the price of enormous, irreparable losses, that the war has taken millions of lives," Putin said.

    The Russian president remarked on the decisive role that the USSR played in this victory and noted that the tragedy failed to be prevented because of the lack of accord between the leading countries of the time.

    "We will never forget that our fathers, grandfathers and grand-grandfather fought for and won the freedom of Europe and the long-awaited peace in the world," Putin said.

    Final rehearsal of military parade marking 72nd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik/ Evgeniy Paulin
    Aviation Not to Participate in Moscow V-Day Parade Amid Poor Weather - MoD
    The president added that people of all walks of life, old and young, made their contribution to the fight for peace.

    "Today, we are honoring the memory of those who did not come back from war, the memory of sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grand-grandfathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, fellow soldiers, family and friends. We are mourning the veterans who have already passed away," Putin said.

    The president then announced a minute of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the war.

    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (32)

    Related:

    No Force Will Ever Enslave Russian People - Putin at Victory Day Parade
    Cars Form Soviet Military Decoration to Celebrate Victory Day
    Protests Held in Paris After Macron's Victory in French Presidential Elections
    Tags:
    defeat, fascism, Nazi, 2017 Moscow Victory Day Parade, Vladimir Putin, USSR, Soviet Union, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok